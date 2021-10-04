UrduPoint.com

1826 POs Arrested In 15-day Crackdown In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 1826 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a 15-day crackdown against criminals across the South Punjab, a police official disclosed on Monday.

As per directive of Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, the police launched a 15-day crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders under a mission to decrease crime ratio in the South Punjab. The police have arrested 1826 proclaimed offenders and 965 court absconders during the crackdown.

In a statement issued here, the additional IGP South Punjab said that police department was committed to curb crime from the society by launching a comprehensive crackdown against criminals.

He said that notorious criminals have been arrested during separate operation which resulted into a remarkable decrease in crime ratio across South Punjab.

He said that all regional police officers of the South Punjab have been directed to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders to make area crime free.

