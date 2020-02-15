UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

183 Criminals Held By Patrolling Police In Two Weeks In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

183 criminals held by patrolling police in two weeks in Multan

Patrolling Police Punjab have arrested 183 criminals besides recovering stolen woods, drugs and illegal weapons during the last 15 days across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police Punjab have arrested 183 criminals besides recovering stolen woods, drugs and illegal weapons during the last 15 days across the region.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, PRO to patrolling police Rauf Gillani said that the department launching daily basis crackdown against criminals under the supervision of SP Patrolling Multan Region Zubaida Perveen. He said that the patrolling police not only helping road users but also striving hard to control crime and criminal activities.

He informed that the patrolling police have registered 182 FIRs during the last 15 days including 77 on traffic rules violations, 18 over illegal weapon holding, 45 drug peddling and 42 other offences. He said that the department have also recovered four guns 12-bore, one pistol 9mm, 11 pistols 30-bore, one revolver 30-bore and rounds.

Meanwhile, 583 bottles of wine, 1461 litre local made liquor and 4.760 kilogramme hashish have also been recovered during the last two weeks, he added.

On the other hand, the patrolling police have recovered stolen woods of amount Rs 669,000 while handed over three waif and stray kids to the heirs.

Helping people is one of the important part of patrolling police, he said and added that the department have provided help to 539 road users.

SP Patrolling police Multan Region Zubaida Perveen has directed all officers to start tree plantation in their respective areas under the clean and green Pakistan project, Rauf added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Punjab Drugs Road Traffic Criminals All Weapon

Recent Stories

1320 police personnel to be deployed for anti-poli ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organiz ..

2 minutes ago

All institutions standing with Imran in struggle f ..

1 minute ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes mo ..

2 minutes ago

NAB raids at offices of Sharif family's owned comp ..

9 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.