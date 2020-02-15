183 criminals held by patrolling police in two weeks in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police Punjab have arrested 183 criminals besides recovering stolen woods, drugs and illegal weapons during the last 15 days across the region.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, PRO to patrolling police Rauf Gillani said that the department launching daily basis crackdown against criminals under the supervision of SP Patrolling Multan Region Zubaida Perveen. He said that the patrolling police not only helping road users but also striving hard to control crime and criminal activities.

He informed that the patrolling police have registered 182 FIRs during the last 15 days including 77 on traffic rules violations, 18 over illegal weapon holding, 45 drug peddling and 42 other offences. He said that the department have also recovered four guns 12-bore, one pistol 9mm, 11 pistols 30-bore, one revolver 30-bore and rounds.

Meanwhile, 583 bottles of wine, 1461 litre local made liquor and 4.760 kilogramme hashish have also been recovered during the last two weeks, he added.

On the other hand, the patrolling police have recovered stolen woods of amount Rs 669,000 while handed over three waif and stray kids to the heirs.

Helping people is one of the important part of patrolling police, he said and added that the department have provided help to 539 road users.

SP Patrolling police Multan Region Zubaida Perveen has directed all officers to start tree plantation in their respective areas under the clean and green Pakistan project, Rauf added.