183 Marriage Halls, Food Outlets, Shops Sealed For SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 183 marriage halls/marquees, food outlets and shops were sealed while cases were registered against 16 people with imposing fine of Rs 127,000 on the charge of violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during last three days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the district administration, during the campaign, sealed 5 marriage halls, 108 food outlets and 62 shops while 8 vehicles were also sealed for violating Corona SOPs. He said the district administration would ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at all costs and in this connection, assistant commissioners had been deputed to monitor the situation.

He said the government had allowed businessmen to continue their activities and now it was their responsibility to follow SOPs. He urged the business managers to strictly follow corona SOPs and adopt 'No Mask No Service policy' to containthe spread of virus.

