183 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :About 183 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9817 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 97667people were screened for the virus till June 24, out of which 183 more were reported positive.

As many as 3710 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 108 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.