183 more infected by dengue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 183 more people have been infected by dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said dengue updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With 183 more dengue cases, the tally of the active cases in the province has climbed to 1412 and overall cases to 6986.

However, no death was reported from the province during the last 24 hours. So far 8 people have died of the disease.

In the meanwhile, 233 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 5566.