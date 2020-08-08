183 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 2 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,223 after registration of 183 new cases.

According to spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department on Saturday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2166 altogether.

The department confirmed that 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura,16 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 17 in Gujranwala,14 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 7 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 5 in Mianwali, 3 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 10 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department has conducted 768,855 tests for COVID-19 so far while 86,240 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab Health department has also appealed to the masses to adopt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with mask.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health care department urged the citizens.

