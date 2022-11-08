UrduPoint.com

183 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

183 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 183 new dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 87 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 30 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Gujranwala, 12 in Faisalabad, six in Multan, four in Kasur, three each in Sialkot and Nankana Sahib, two each in Chiniot and Sargodha, one each in Khushab, Pakpattan, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Attock, Gujrat and Okara during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 16,479 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year.

He said that four deaths were reported during the last 24 hours whereas 34 people died of the virus in the current year so far. The P&SHD secretary said that 860 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 399,475 indoor and 105,644 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 1,803 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

