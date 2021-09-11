183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police pinned badges

A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 183 cops of Islamabad police who got promoted in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 183 cops of Islamabad police who got promoted in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman along with other police officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops. All DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs, DSPs and other police officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

A total of 183 policemen have been promoted into next ranks which includes 70 head constables, 44 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 43 Sub-Inspectors and 26 Inspectors.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the hard work of policemen and said that each member of the force is hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds. The policemen have to perform duties in tough weather conditions and remaining away from the home which is really appreciable.

The IGP said that he along with his team was making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The newly promoted officers also thanked IGP for his special interests towards holding meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee. They were of the unanimous view that their morale would increase through these promotions.