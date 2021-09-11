UrduPoint.com

183 Newly Promoted Officials Of Islamabad Police Pinned Badges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police pinned badges

A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 183 cops of Islamabad police who got promoted in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 183 cops of Islamabad police who got promoted in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman along with other police officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops. All DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs, DSPs and other police officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

A total of 183 policemen have been promoted into next ranks which includes 70 head constables, 44 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 43 Sub-Inspectors and 26 Inspectors.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the hard work of policemen and said that each member of the force is hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds. The policemen have to perform duties in tough weather conditions and remaining away from the home which is really appreciable.

The IGP said that he along with his team was making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The newly promoted officers also thanked IGP for his special interests towards holding meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee. They were of the unanimous view that their morale would increase through these promotions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Law And Order All From

Recent Stories

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

3 minutes ago
 Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC t ..

Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC taxes, says CM Murad

1 minute ago
 Blessed to have Pakistan, must do everything to ac ..

Blessed to have Pakistan, must do everything to achieve country of Quaid's dream ..

1 minute ago
 Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round ..

Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round the week: NCOC

1 minute ago
 Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death a ..

Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death anniversary

1 minute ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely

Partly cloudy weather likely

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.