ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :National Conference (NC), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that the 18.3 percent unemployment rate in the territory shows the Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government's failure in providing jobs to the skilled and educated Kashmiri youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a statement in Srinagar said yet again the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has put the unemployment rate in IIOJK at a staggering 18.3 percent.

He maintained that the figures have laid bare the hoax of the much-touted job extravaganza promised by the Modi regime after the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The NC spokesperson said, our educated youth see no light at the end of the tunnel and the authorities are doing nothing to help them.

Lack of substantial policy intervention to give a flip to entrepreneurship, fast-tracking of recruitment, and protecting the employment interests of our youth is a far cry and not on the to-do list of the authorities, he added.

On the other hand, the Indian Congress party's working president in IIOJK, Raman Bhalla, addressed party workers and other functionaries in the Kathua area of the Jammu region and said the youth have been facing the massive brunt of unemployment during the last eight years rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).