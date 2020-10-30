UrduPoint.com
183 Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Special price control magistrates fined 183 shopkeepers in tehsil Sadar over profiteering during the last fortnight.

A spokesman for the local administration on Friday said the magistrates checked prices of daily use items at 9,867 shops in various markets and bazaars in Sadar and found 183 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

A fine of Rs 657,500 was imposed on them besides sealing a shop on the violation of price control act.

The magistrates also issued warning notices to 45 other shopkeepers over non-display ofrate lists.

Meanwhile, the price magistrates also distributed rate lists among 1,517 shopkeepers.

More Stories From Pakistan

