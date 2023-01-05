1830 drivers booked,91 motorcyclists arrested in last year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :SP Patrolling Police Kausar Parveen said 1,830 drivers were booked and 91 motorcyclists were arrested over traffic laws violations in the region during the last year.

She said this while issuing performance report of the patrolling Police of 2022 here on Thursday.

She said that in an action against illegal weapons holders, nine Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles, 27 guns and 187 pistols were recovered from 246 accused and cases were registered against them, in 59 cases of drug selling, 611 liters of liquor, 6-kg hashish and 200-g opium were recovered from the accused.

Kausar Parveen said patrolling mobiles arrested 131 criminals wanted in various casesand 419 court absconders were handed over to police.