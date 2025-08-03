18,350 People Rescued During July
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 14,770 emergency calls during July, providing assistance to 18,350 individuals across a range of incidents.
Chairing a meeting at Central Rescue Station, District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtesham Wahla reviewed and evaluated monthly performance of various departments of Rescue 1122.
He said that the control room had received total 14,770 emergency calls in July including 2,588 calls about road traffic accidents, 10,088 medical emergencies, 118 fire incidents, 304 crime-related situations, 15 drowning cases, 73 building collapses, 162 electric shock cases and 1,265 calls about miscellaneous emergencies.
He said that the rescue teams effectively controlled fires and saved property worth more than Rs.520 million during last month.
The Rescue 1122 teams rescued birds and animals trapped in trees or other locations in 157 cases.
Rescue 1122 also rescued 18,350 individuals by providing first aid to 11,676 people and shifted 6,146 victims to different hospitals across the district, he added.
Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Ehtesham Wahla in his monsoon advisory urged the citizens to follow safety measures to protect themselves and their families.
He advised regular cleaning of rooftops, avoiding water accumulation. He also advised not to handle electrical appliances with wet hands and said that caution is the key to avoid avoidable accidents during rainy season.
Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood, Control Room Incharge Ghulam Shabbir and others were also present in the meeting.
