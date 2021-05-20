1,837 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1,837 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday in the last 24 hours, the health department's report said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 280,745 coronavirus patients had been recovered so far in public sector hospitals under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said 7,594 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,240 beds unoccupied. As many as 1,657 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1134 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,278 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2619 beds were vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 364 beds unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government as 353 ventilators were under use while 436 unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved for hospitals in the city while 165 occupied and 119 ventilators were vacant.