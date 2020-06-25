18,386 coronavirus suspects tested so far in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 18,386 coronavirus suspects have been tested in the district so far, out of which reports of 13,375 have been received as negative, and 4,013 positive. Also, 1,533 patients have recovered till date.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali at a meeting, called here on Thursday to discus the current virus situation, ongoing measures and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was informed that 7,662 passengers, through 54 flights, had also been provided test facilities while anti-corona measures were being implemented responsibly.

The deputy commissioner said that the focus should be on treatment of confirmed patients of coronavirus while ensuring provision of all possible facilities to doctors and paramedical staff engaged in the treatment of the patients.