184 criminals held in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Charsadda Police in various search and strike operations carried out against anti-social elements have arrested 184 absconders during last month.

The narcotics eradication team of police in various operation against drug mafia seized 52.839 kg of hashish, 11.030 kg of ice drug, 1.

997 kg of heroin and 9 bottles of liquor from the possession of drug dealers.

During various operations in August, police recovered 32 short guns, 358 pistols, 14 AK-47 rifles , 2 Kalakoves, 18 hand grenades, 7 rifles and 17290 rounds of cartridges from criminals.

Police also recovered one stolen vehicle, 7 motorcycles and more than Rs. 84,000cash from street criminals.