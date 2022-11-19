184 educational centers to be solarised, says CS GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Saturday said that they had made a great stride towards digitisation of our educational institutions, adding it would all be futile if there was no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools.

Talking to media, he said that "we do realise (importance of electricity provision) it and for this purpose we were solarising 184 educational hubs around the region". He said that these schools would not only be provided solar backup but would also have additional battery backup to cater for even the worst power outages.

He said that so far Sir Syed Government High school No:1 Computer/IT Lab has been solarised.