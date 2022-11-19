UrduPoint.com

184 Educational Centers To Be Solarised, Says CS GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

184 educational centers to be solarised, says CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Saturday said that they had made a great stride towards digitisation of our educational institutions, adding it would all be futile if there was no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools.

Talking to media, he said that "we do realise (importance of electricity provision) it and for this purpose we were solarising 184 educational hubs around the region". He said that these schools would not only be provided solar backup but would also have additional battery backup to cater for even the worst power outages.

He said that so far Sir Syed Government High school No:1 Computer/IT Lab has been solarised.

Related Topics

Electricity Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

1 hour ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

3 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.