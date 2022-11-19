184-kanal state land retrieved in 2 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 184-kanal state land worth Rs 1.42 billion from various areas of the provincial capital during the last two months.

A spokesperson for the department said here on Saturday that nine operations were conducted in five tehsil of the city to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

He said that more than 82-kanal state land was retrieved in Raiwind tehsil, 55-kanal in City tehsil, 29-kanal in Shalimar tehsil, 13.5-kanal in Model Town tehsil, and five-kanal land in Cantonment tehsil.

Heavy machinery was used during the operations to demolish solid structures, buildings and boundary walls, he added.

The special operation to retrieved state land from illegal possession were conducted on the directives of the deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali, he said and added that the DC had directed all district officers and assistant commissioners to point out land with illegal occupancy in their jurisdiction and take immediate action to retrieve the land.