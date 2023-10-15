184 new infections reported in Punjab on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) As many as 184 new dengue fever cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Health Department.

This year has seen a concerning rise in dengue cases, with a total of 6,615 confirmed cases across 36 districts in Punjab.

Lahore leads the tally with 2,624 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 1,842 cases, Multan with 716, Gujranwala with 392, and Faisalabad with 287 cases.

During the last 24 hours, 71 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 37 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Multan, 37 in Gujranwala, and eight in Faisalabad.

In the past 24 hours, six cases were reported in Sheikhupura, four in Sargodha and two cases were reported in Nankana Sahib. Kasur, Attock, Narowal, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Pakpatan, Mianwali, and Bhakkar each confirmed one new dengue case during the same time frame.

At present, 152 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 62 of them hospitalised in Lahore alone. Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan has urged people to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever. He emphasised the importance of cooperating with health department teams who are tirelessly working to combat this outbreak.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are indispensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.