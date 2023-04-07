Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

184 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 10:49 PM

184 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

The district administration, here, arrested 184 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration, here, arrested 184 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers on Friday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out the inspection of various bazaars and arrested a large number of shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti, and poor cleanliness conditions.

During the crackdown the officers of district administration inspected 594 shops in Hayatabad, board Bazaar, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Interior city and on Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Hayatabad, Mathani, Kohat Road, University Road and Warsak Road and arrested 184 shopkeepers while 111 were issued notices for bringing improvement in their businesses.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others. The arrested shopkeepers would face legal proceedings.

The deputy commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for doing consecutive inspections of bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction and stern action against profiteers.

Related Topics

Poor Road Kohat Price Charsadda All From

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan sets standards ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan sets standards for international observers, ..

1 minute ago
 City police chief visits NIM Karachi

City police chief visits NIM Karachi

1 minute ago
 NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

1 minute ago
 MQM-P condemns rampant gas load shedding during Ra ..

MQM-P condemns rampant gas load shedding during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Promotion of tourism govt's top priority: Azad Jam ..

Promotion of tourism govt's top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..

31 minutes ago
 PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay ..

PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay Punjab

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.