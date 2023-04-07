184 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

The district administration, here, arrested 184 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration, here, arrested 184 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers on Friday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out the inspection of various bazaars and arrested a large number of shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti, and poor cleanliness conditions.

During the crackdown the officers of district administration inspected 594 shops in Hayatabad, board Bazaar, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Interior city and on Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Hayatabad, Mathani, Kohat Road, University Road and Warsak Road and arrested 184 shopkeepers while 111 were issued notices for bringing improvement in their businesses.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others. The arrested shopkeepers would face legal proceedings.

The deputy commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for doing consecutive inspections of bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction and stern action against profiteers.