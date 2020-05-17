UrduPoint.com
184 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From Uganda Through Special Flight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :As many as I84 stranded Pakistani nationals were repatriated Saturday from Kampala (Uganda) to Lahore via Fly Dubai special flight, who were stuck up there following the suspension of flight operations due to the COVlD-19 pandemic.

The stranded Pakistanis were seen off by members of Pakistan Association and Pakistan Society in Uganda. Pakistan's Honorary Consul was also present at the occasion, said a press release from Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi.

As Pakistan does not have any resident Mission in Uganda, the high commissioner and other officials from Nairobi could not visit Kampala due to travel restrictions imposed by Kenya and Uganda.

In a statement, the high commissioner lauded the coordinated efforts by Government of Pakistan, foreign ministry, Mahmood Ismail of AI Nusra Foundation, Abdul Qadir Umar, Head of Pangani Tablighi Markaz and Government of Uganda for making the repatriation possible.

She also appreciated the members of Pakistan Association, Pakistan Society and Pakistan's Honorary Consul in Kampala.

More Stories From Pakistan

