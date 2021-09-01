184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over violation of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration along with the Regional Transport Authority Wednesday visited bus terminals to ensure implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and fined 184 vehicles, 156 commuters of BRT and 113 rider over the violation.

The teams of district administration and RTA sealed Charsadda Ada, Dilawar travel and Sania Travel over violation of corona SOPs and issued notices to several others.

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood, the Administrative officers continued crackdowns on shopkeepers and in bazaars to enforce corona code of conduct and issued warnings notices.