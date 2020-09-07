1841 Majalis, 390 processions organized in 17 days of Muharram amid elaborate security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :1841 Majalis and 390 Muharram processions were organized in Rawalpindi district during 17 days of Muharram under elaborate security arrangements while cops were deployed at 31,000 points to provide proper security cover to 2231 Majalis and processions.

According to a police spokesman, maximum police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis had finalized elaborate security arrangements for Majalis and Muharram processions.

He said, senior police officers monitored the security arrangements of the processions and majalis and also briefed the security personnel about security situation and arrangements.

He said, the snipers were also deployed on rooftop besides proper arrangements for smooth flow of traffic in all the respective areas.

All available resources were utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners, he informed.

Law and order was being maintained at all cost and a peaceful atmosphere was provided to the mourners, he said.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security, he added.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in CPO office, the spokesman said.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

The mourners were only allowed to join the processions from different entry points and Quick Response Force was also deployed for the protection of the mourners, he told.

He said that special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on sensitive points.

The police officials used metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Strict checking of vehicles was also made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles was banned along the routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes were diverted.