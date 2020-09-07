UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1841 Majalis, 390 Processions Organized In 17 Days Of Muharram Amid Elaborate Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

1841 Majalis, 390 processions organized in 17 days of Muharram amid elaborate security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :1841 Majalis and 390 Muharram processions were organized in Rawalpindi district during 17 days of Muharram under elaborate security arrangements while cops were deployed at 31,000 points to provide proper security cover to 2231 Majalis and processions.

According to a police spokesman, maximum police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis had finalized elaborate security arrangements for Majalis and Muharram processions.

He said, senior police officers monitored the security arrangements of the processions and majalis and also briefed the security personnel about security situation and arrangements.

He said, the snipers were also deployed on rooftop besides proper arrangements for smooth flow of traffic in all the respective areas.

All available resources were utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners, he informed.

Law and order was being maintained at all cost and a peaceful atmosphere was provided to the mourners, he said.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security, he added.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in CPO office, the spokesman said.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

The mourners were only allowed to join the processions from different entry points and Quick Response Force was also deployed for the protection of the mourners, he told.

He said that special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on sensitive points.

The police officials used metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Strict checking of vehicles was also made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles was banned along the routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes were diverted.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

7 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

30 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

32 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

32 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

32 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.