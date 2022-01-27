1,842 new cases with seven deaths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1,842 new cases of coronavirus were reported and seven people died due to the pandemic in Punjab on Thursday.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 469,586 while total number of deaths recorded 13,123 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,163 cases in Lahore, three in Attock, four in Bahawalnagar, 29 in Bahawalpur,four in Chakwal, two in Chiniot, 20 in Dera Ghazi Khan,55 in Faisalabad, 38 in Gujranwala, nine in Gujrat, two in Hafizabad, three in Jhang, 11 in Jhelum, eight in Kasur, four in Khanewal, six in Khoshab,one in Layyah,four in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Mianwali, 66 in Multan,one in Muzaffargarh, six in Nankana Sahib, three in Narowal,six in Okara, two in Pakpatan,one in Rajanpur, 250 in Rawalpindi, 46 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Sahiwal, 25 in Sargodha,13 in Sheikhupura, four in Toba Tek Singh, five in Vehari and 35 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,433,357 tests so far while 432,710 cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.