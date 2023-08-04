1844 litre pesticides seized in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 1844 liter pesticides worth 5.7 million were seized after proving their samples defective in the laboratory in the past month here.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood instructed the officers concerned to collect samples of pesticides on a daily basis and get them tested from the laboratory, informed the official source on Friday.

He further directed the magistrates to move into the field in order to ensure prices of the edibles at the standard rates fixed by the district authority.

In the last month, exactly 336 profiteers were arrested in all four districts of the division, added the official. In total, 575300 fine was collected from the arrested accused.

The Commissioner is stated to have directed the Deputy Commissioners to inspect matters directly pertaining to the common man.

The Commissioner instructed the authority to implement 26 initiatives of the Punjab Chief Secretary that were taken for the entire 36 districts including the DG Khan of the province.