Open Menu

1844 Litre Pesticides Seized In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

1844 litre pesticides seized in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 1844 liter pesticides worth 5.7 million were seized after proving their samples defective in the laboratory in the past month here.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood instructed the officers concerned to collect samples of pesticides on a daily basis and get them tested from the laboratory, informed the official source on Friday.

He further directed the magistrates to move into the field in order to ensure prices of the edibles at the standard rates fixed by the district authority.

In the last month, exactly 336 profiteers were arrested in all four districts of the division, added the official. In total, 575300 fine was collected from the arrested accused.

The Commissioner is stated to have directed the Deputy Commissioners to inspect matters directly pertaining to the common man.

The Commissioner instructed the authority to implement 26 initiatives of the Punjab Chief Secretary that were taken for the entire 36 districts including the DG Khan of the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Man Nasir All From Million

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 hours ago
Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

12 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

12 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

12 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan