185 ASIs Pass Out From NHMP College

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

185 ASIs pass out from NHMP college

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A passing out parade was held at the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College in Sheikhupura on Tuesday to celebrate the graduation of 185 Assistant Sub Inspectors who were trained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Commandant of the Training College Hashmat Kamal and Director General of FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt.

During the ceremony, prizes were distributed to the officers who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the course.

The graduates received their certificates and were recognized for their hard work and dedication during the training programme.

Commandant Kamal presented a commemorative shield to the FIA DG as a token of appreciation for his support and encouragement.

With the graduation of these 185 Assistant Sub Inspectors, the NHMP is well positioned to continue its mission of preventing crime, and protecting the rights of the people.

