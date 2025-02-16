185 Canal Lining Schemes Completed Costing Rs 82 Billion In Sindh: Nasir Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Planning, Development, and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday visited the Nara Canal.
After the completion of 2 kilometers of lining work on the Nara Canal, he reviewed the project.
During the briefing, Xen Nara Canal, Khurram Pervez, informed that the initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 2.8 billion but after design modifications, the cost increased to Rs 5.4 billion.
The capacity of the Nara Canal will increase from 13,649 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs, and the lining will reduce water seepage by 10 to 12 percent and the project will ensure water availability for tail-end farmers.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the economy of Sindh depends on the Nara Canal.
The canal was not receiving proper intake from the river, and the Sukkur Barrage was also under severe pressure.
He mentioned that this important project will improve the flow of the canal and was completed within a record one month time.
He added that the project will save 10 to 12 percent of water. He further added that 185 canal lining schemes have been completed in Sindh, costing Rs 82 billion, while 99 schemes are still ongoing. A total of 1,710 kilometers of canal lining is being carried out across Sindh, for which Rs 52 billion have been allocated in the budget.
He emphasized that this work is not visible in many places.
The Provincial Minister further stated that this is the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari, under whose special directives work on the 25 kilometers of Rohri Canal will also begin soon.
He mentioned that the pressure at the initial points of the canals will be reduced , and the Sukkur Barrage will remain safe.
In response to a question, he said that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always been vocal on water issues.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to the Prime Minister, and a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is expected soon, for which they have prepared thoroughly.
He reiterated that the PPP's stance is clear: no canal on the Indus River is acceptable to them. Their position on the Kalabagh Dam has always been clear and the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto herself led protests against the construction of Kala Bagh Dam on Kamo Shaheed.
He emphasized that their stance is aimed at strengthening not only Sindh but also Pakistan. Any escalation on this issue could harm the country. He added that Pakistan is finally moving in the right direction, and many foreign companies are coming to invest, which will create job opportunities and reduce prices.
