185 candidates file papers for Cantonment elections in six districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 185 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming elections of Cantonment board in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The six districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan, where the Cantonment Board elections are scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021, said a statement issued here on Friday.

In Peshawar, 86 candidates filed nomination papers from five wards in Cantonment area whereas in Nowshera, 57 candidates filed nomination papers total of nine wards of Cantonment areas of Nowshera, Risalpure and Cherat.

Similarly, around 11 nomination papers were filed for elections to be held in two wards of district Mardan and nine nomination papers were filed by aspiring candidates to contest from three wards of Kohat Cantonment.

In Bannu district, 10 candidates are vying for two seats, whereas 12 candidates have filed papers for two seats.