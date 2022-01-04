UrduPoint.com

185 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 185 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 161 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Sialkot and 3 in Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 445,731, besides 429,528 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,401 to date, he added.

He said that 19,485 tests were conducted during last 24 hours and a total of 8.99 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 1 per cent in the province, 2 percent in Lahore, 1 percent in Rawalpindi and 2 percent in Sialkot.

