185 Outlaws Held, 56-kg Hashish, 195 Weapons Seized In Sargodha

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:32 PM

The Sargodha police Friday claimed to have arrested 122 absconders, wanted in different criminal cases, 63 drug-pushers with 56-kilogram Hashish and 522 bottles of liquor and 195 illegal weapons during the month of July

A police spokesman said that the police took action in different areas of the region against criminals, drug pushers, persons holding illegal weapons and arrested 63 drug-sellers and 196 persons holding illegal weapons.

The police recovered total 56-kg Hashish, 522 bottles of liquor, two Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles of 444-bore, two rifles of 223 bore, four rifles of 222-bore, 46 guns of 12-bore, five revolvers 32-bore, 122 pistols 30-bore and thousands of bullets and also registered FIRs against them.

During crackdowns on absconders, a total of 122 absconders were arrested, out of which eight were involved in murder cases, three in dacoity and 25 in street crimes.

A total of 72 search operations were conducted for checking thousands of houses, shops, plazas, hotels and restaurants.

