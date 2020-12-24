UrduPoint.com
185 Patients Died From Coronavirus In Sargodha

Thu 24th December 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Health Services Sargodha Division Director Dr Rana Riaz said 185 deaths from the Covid-19 had been recorded so far in the division since March this year.

He added that 83 patients died in Sargodha, 13 in Khushab, 67 in Mianwali and 22 in Bhakar districts so far.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the total number of positive cases reached 4,765 out of which 2,205 were in Sargodha district, 578 in Khushab, 1,296 in Mianwali and 686 patients in Bhakkar districts.

Dr Riaz said the Covid-19 tests were positive of 171 health department officials, including doctors and paramedical staff.

At present, 296 persons were in quarantine out of which 133 were in Sargodha, 40 in Khushab, 69 in Mianwaliand 54 in Bhakkar districts, he added.

