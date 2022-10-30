UrduPoint.com

185 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

185 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fines of Rs 391,000 on 185 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and 220 shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists during the last one week.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 4739 shops in various markets and bazaars and found 185 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and found 220 shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops.

Hence, the price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 391,000 on theshopkeepers, and also arrested three shopkeepers for violating price control act.

