1850 litre adulterated milk wasted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 1850 litre adulterated milk was disposed of after checking by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The food safety team caught the vehicle stuffed with the suspicious milk at Turkey bypass road.

It was examined by the lactoscan machine, there was sizeable quantity of detergents and chemicals found in the milk. Later it was spilled in the nearer field.

DG Food Authority said milk was basic for children. He said nobody would be allowed to play with lives of people.