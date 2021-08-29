18,500 students appears in UAF entrance test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 18,500 students appeared in the second undergraduate entrance test of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

A spokesperson said that around 12,500 students appeared in Faisalabad main campus while the rest appeared in 13 other examination centers set up in the different districts of the province.

He said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has already directed Convener Admission Committee Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi to ensure foolproof arrangements. In the first entrance test, 19,000 students appeared while more than 38,000 students appeared for 1st and 2nd entrance tests, he added.