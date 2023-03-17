UrduPoint.com

185,000 Capital's Families To Get Free Wheat Flour By March 18

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:58 PM

185,000 Capital's families to get free wheat flour by March 18

The Federal Government on Friday decided to start the distribution of free wheat flour among 185,000 families of the Federal Capital by March 18, as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit poor people during Holy Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Government on Friday decided to start the distribution of free wheat flour among 185,000 families of the Federal Capital by March 18, as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit poor people during Holy Ramazan.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here who said the government was striving to provide maximum possible relief to the people amid inflation.

As per the decision, the eligible people would be able to get flour from 40 outlets of the Utility Stores.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, the people have been asked to check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to the 8717 helpline of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as the data has been linked with the BISP.

As per the criteria, the families registered with the BISP and having a poverty score of 60 or lesser will be eligible to avail of the facility. The registered families will be entitled to get 30 kilograms of flour in a month.

In case of any complaint, the people may contact at the toll-free helpline 0800-05590.

The prime minister said the government was making efforts to reduce the difficulties faced by the low and middle-income groups, particularly during the Holy Ramazan.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take measures to avert long queues of people at the flour distribution points.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, ex-MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority chairman, Utility Stores Corporation managing director and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Poor Ishaq Dar March May SMS Capital Development Authority From Government Wheat Ahad Cheema Flour

Recent Stories

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null an ..

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

3 minutes ago
 UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin ..

UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin 'Should He Want That' - Spoke ..

1 minute ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC Contact Group on situation in ..

3 minutes ago
 Amnesty International expresses concern over HR vi ..

Amnesty International expresses concern over HR violations in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Ce ..

CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Central Asian Republics, Azerbai ..

3 minutes ago
 Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener a ..

Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener against Australia

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.