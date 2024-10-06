185,000 'criminals' Arrested This Year So Far
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) As many as 185,000 alleged criminals have been arrested this year so far, according to a police spokesman here on Sunday.
He said over 104,000 proclaimed offenders involved in criminal activities were also apprehended. Among them, 17,491 were listed under Category A, and 86,928 under Category B. In addition, nearly 55,000 court absconders were also arrested, including 4,642 in Category A and 49,839 in Category B.
During these operations, more than 26,000 habitual offenders (target offenders) were also taken into custody, with 11,140 in Category A and 14,651 in Category B.
Moreover, over 80 high-profile proclaimed offenders wanted for serious crimes were arrested from abroad and extradited to Pakistan. The spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, Lahore, over 56,000 criminals have been arrested, including 21,019 proclaimed offenders, 24,523 court absconders, and 10,948 habitual offenders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 girls among 15 abducted from Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat pays tribute to poet Gada Hussain Khaskheli12 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide12 minutes ago
-
PPP Hyderabad chapter's leaders meet to discuss arrangements for public meeting12 minutes ago
-
Funeral Prayer of Shaheed Constable Abdul Hameed Shah Offered at Express Chowk21 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country22 minutes ago
-
HDA cautions public against investing in unauthorized housing schemes22 minutes ago
-
XEN, three SDOs removed, five suspended for bogus statistics22 minutes ago
-
One super education board to be set up, says HEC32 minutes ago
-
278 farmers booked over water theft32 minutes ago
-
Man killed, brother injured over old enmity32 minutes ago
-
Used clothes warehouse catches fire52 minutes ago