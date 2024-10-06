Open Menu

185,000 'criminals' Arrested This Year So Far

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 09:30 PM

185,000 'criminals' arrested this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) As many as 185,000 alleged criminals have been arrested this year so far, according to a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He said over 104,000 proclaimed offenders involved in criminal activities were also apprehended. Among them, 17,491 were listed under Category A, and 86,928 under Category B. In addition, nearly 55,000 court absconders were also arrested, including 4,642 in Category A and 49,839 in Category B.

During these operations, more than 26,000 habitual offenders (target offenders) were also taken into custody, with 11,140 in Category A and 14,651 in Category B.

Moreover, over 80 high-profile proclaimed offenders wanted for serious crimes were arrested from abroad and extradited to Pakistan. The spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, Lahore, over 56,000 criminals have been arrested, including 21,019 proclaimed offenders, 24,523 court absconders, and 10,948 habitual offenders.

