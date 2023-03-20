18,577 flour bags distributed in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday said that about 18,577 flour bags were distributed among 577 deserving people in Muzaffargarh.

He said exactly 168 flour points were set up across the district for the free distribution of flour bags.

I As many as 22 truck points with 137 fair price points were established as well to get a smooth supply of the flour.

About 54,380 flour bags were placed combined in fair price and truck points, he maintained.