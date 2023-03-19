UrduPoint.com

18577 Free Flour Bags Distributed In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 08:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 18577 flour bags were distributed among the deserving citizens on the first day of the initiative by the Federal and Punjab government, in Muzaffargarh here Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar visited different trucking points and shops, specially introduced for the provision of flour, as part of assistance towards the deserving people.

Talking to the local people on this occasion, the DC remarked that it was a gigantic programme, which was heading forward in a transparent manner.

