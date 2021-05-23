185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 185,815 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 136,066 citizens had been given the first dose while 24,711 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 15,925 health workers were also given first dose while 9113 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 17 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 7,300 first doses and 11,200 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added