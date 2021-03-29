UrduPoint.com
186 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,373 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period. He said that 604 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,910 while 9,236 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including 16 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

