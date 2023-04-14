186 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar, in a crackdown against profiteering, has arrested 186 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration inspected 754 shops in various localities on Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Phandu Road, Hayatabad, Gulbahar and other localities of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The officers of district administration arrested 186 shopkeepers and issued notices to 132 others to bring improvement in their businesses.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, milkmen, nanbais (bakers), grocers and others and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The officers of district administration visit fruit & vegetable markets early in the morning on a daily basis to supervise the auction process before issuance of the official price-list and later carry out inspection of shops for its implementation in letter and spirit.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for consecutive inspection of bazaars to take stern action againstprofiteers.