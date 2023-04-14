UrduPoint.com

186 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 08:05 PM

186 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar, in a crackdown against profiteering, has arrested 186 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar, in a crackdown against profiteering, has arrested 186 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration inspected 754 shops in various localities on Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Phandu Road, Hayatabad, Gulbahar and other localities of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The officers of district administration arrested 186 shopkeepers and issued notices to 132 others to bring improvement in their businesses.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, milkmen, nanbais (bakers), grocers and others and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The officers of district administration visit fruit & vegetable markets early in the morning on a daily basis to supervise the auction process before issuance of the official price-list and later carry out inspection of shops for its implementation in letter and spirit.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for consecutive inspection of bazaars to take stern action againstprofiteers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Visit Road Kohat Charsadda Market All

Recent Stories

Large US banks report higher profits despite recen ..

Large US banks report higher profits despite recent industry turmoil

29 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on traders for over pricing

Fine imposed on traders for over pricing

30 minutes ago
 Brazilian, Chinese Leaders Call Peace Dialogue Onl ..

Brazilian, Chinese Leaders Call Peace Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Ukrainian Cri ..

30 minutes ago
 ESA Launches Ariane-5 Rocket Carrying Explorer Mis ..

ESA Launches Ariane-5 Rocket Carrying Explorer Mission for Jupiter's Icy Moons

27 minutes ago
 Lithuania Expresses Protest to Belarus Over Border ..

Lithuania Expresses Protest to Belarus Over Border Violation - Foreign Ministry

27 minutes ago
 CM KP hands over Rs one million compensation chequ ..

CM KP hands over Rs one million compensation cheque to heirs of slain Diyal Sing ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.