1,860 Liters Of Liquor Recovered, Two Smugglers Arrested

Published November 27, 2023

1,860 liters of liquor recovered, two smugglers arrested

Pahari Pura police on Monday recovered a total of 20,740 bottles of 1,860 litres of liquor during the operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pahari Pura police on Monday recovered a total of 20,740 bottles of 1,860 litres of liquor during the operation.

The police raided two godown at Dalazak Road Gul Abad area and seized homemade liquor.

During the operation, two culprits associated with the gang were involved in filling imported brand bottles with local liquor for distribution across the country. The suspects were identified as Shahryar and Abid Khan residents of Peshawar.

The police also seized 62 barrels, 166 cartons of empty bottles and various types of bottles stickers.

Vehicles employed in the supply of liquor throughout the city were impounded.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

