1862 Covid-19 patients recovered on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1862 coronavirus patients recovered on Monday during the last 24 hours, reported the Health department here .

According to data shared by the Health department, as many as 275,220 coronavirus patients recovered so far in public sector hospitals operating under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7476 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5126 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 1624 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1070 beds were vacant so far.

In view of surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare department had arranged 3307 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2623 beds were vacant.

However, 425 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 336 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3404 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government, and 2099 beds were vacant. In the hospitals situated in the provincial capital 927 beds were reserved in HDU and 645 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare department had arranged 765 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 375 ventilators were under use while 390 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 183 were occupied and 89 ventilators were vacant.