18,621 litres smuggled petrol, diesel seized in 16 raids in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Local Customs Intelligence and Investigation has seized 7802 liters of smuggled High Speed Diesel (HSD) and 10,819 litre petrol worth Rs. 2 millions approximately in a week after conducting raids on 16 fuel stations in the division.

According to an official report issued from Commissioner office here on Friday, crackdown against illegal fuel pumps was launched by enforcement team comprising custom intelligence, police and civil defence in Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran in past week.

As per data, seven fuel stations were checked in Vehari out of them 5067 litres petrol with 2000 litres diesel were recovered as being smuggled.

One petrol pump was sealed and stopped to hold further sale and purchase.

As many as four petrol pumps were checked in district Khanewal from where 979 litres petrol, with 1792 litres diesel were found as being sold illegally.

All of the four fuel stations were sealed on the spot with First Investigation Reports registered against their owners.

Similarly, five fuel stations were checked in district Lodhran from where 4773 litres petrol and 4010 diesel identified as smuggled . However, no case was registered against any of the accused party but given strict warning for the future, stated the report.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood talking to APP expressed zero tolerance over unlawful sale of fuel anywhere across the division.

He said the operation would continue against petroleum mafia and no leverage be provided to them.