1864 Power Pilferers Held In Six Months, 9772 Cases Lodged

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday released details of its six months operations against power theft across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and claimed arrest of 1,864 pilferers and lodging of 9,772 cases.

According to PESCO spokesman the crackdowns launched on September 7 last year, adding that so far 10,880 individuals had been arrested for electricity theft since the operation began.

While during the period a total 38,911 cases were registered against the accused.

Giving break up of last six months' operations, he said that 469 were arrested in June, 579 in July, 270 in August, 179 in September, 188 in October and 179 in November.

Similarly, 2561 cases were registered in June, 2885 in July, 1845 in August, 955 in September, 942 in October and 584 in November.

PESCO spokesman reiterated the company's commitment to curbing electricity theft and urged the public to cooperate in reducing losses and ensuring a stable power supply.

