1869 arrested so far in Karachi for violation during lockdown: Police chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Tuesday said police had arrested 1,869 suspects in the metropolis for violating the restrictions during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

He said 655 cases were registered against these suspects and added they should not to leave their homes without any reason, a private news channel reported.

Ghulam Nabi said inquiries are being initiated against those roaming about in the streets.