UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1869 Arrested So Far In Karachi For Violation During Lockdown: Police Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

1869 arrested so far in Karachi for violation during lockdown: Police chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Tuesday said police had arrested 1,869 suspects in the metropolis for violating the restrictions during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

He said 655 cases were registered against these suspects and added they should not to leave their homes without any reason, a private news channel reported.

Ghulam Nabi said inquiries are being initiated against those roaming about in the streets.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

46 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee to decide Matric, ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Accuses WHO of Being 'China-Centric,' Says W ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Minister Says Spoke to Russia's Novak ..

9 minutes ago

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus death ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.