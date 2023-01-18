UrduPoint.com

186kg Hashish Seized From Truck In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

186kg hashish seized from truck in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a truck near Gadap Town of Karachi, a private tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to ANF officials, the seizure included 186kg hashish that was being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.

The drug was recovered from secret compartments in the cabin behind the driver's seat.

The accused was booked under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Drugs Driver Gadap TV From

Recent Stories

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering ..

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering emissions

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customsâ€™ Emirates Post Customs Center deal ..

Dubai Customsâ€™ Emirates Post Customs Center deals with 1,880,880 postal parcel ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republi ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Receives the O ..

15 minutes ago
 Telenor appoints Mindshare as their Media Agency

Telenor appoints Mindshare as their Media Agency

18 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly celebrates her birthday today

Sajal Aly celebrates her birthday today

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Omanâ€™s Shura ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Omanâ€™s Shura Council

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.