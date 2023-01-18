186kg hashish seized from truck in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a truck near Gadap Town of Karachi, a private tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to ANF officials, the seizure included 186kg hashish that was being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.

The drug was recovered from secret compartments in the cabin behind the driver's seat.

The accused was booked under the Anti-Narcotics Act.