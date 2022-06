SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab planing and development board has approved Rs 1.87 billion for restoration and construction of Shahpur,Bhera Road.

According to official sources, the 76.3 km road would be restored with the approved fundswhich connects Bherra from Islamabad besides reducing travel time from 70 to 80 minutes.