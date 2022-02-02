187 more tested positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 187 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district on Wednesday.

The new cases included 46 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 38 from Potohar town, 37 from Rawal town, 21 from Gujjar Khan, 14 from Taxila, eight from Islamabad, five from Chakwal, four from Kahutta, two each from AJK, Jehlum and Attock while one case each arrived from Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, KPK, Kohat, Sargodha and Sialkot.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre,107 confirmed patients were admitted to eight health facilities, including 54 in the Institute of Urology, 35 in the Fauji Foundation, nine in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, five in the Holy Family Hospital and one of each in Attock, Bilal and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 40 stable and 62 on double oxygen support.

Around 4,882,818 people, including 44,610 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10,2021," it informed.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,950 samples were collected, out of which 1,763 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.58 per cent.