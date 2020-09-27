UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

187 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

187 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases has reached 98,686 after the registration of 187 new cases with one death in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the death toll due to coronavirus reached 2,230 in Punjab while the recovery is 95,314.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 5 in Gujranwala, 22 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 14 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 7 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 3 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,208,372 testsfor COVID-19 in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

3 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

3 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

3 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.