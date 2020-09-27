187 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases has reached 98,686 after the registration of 187 new cases with one death in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the death toll due to coronavirus reached 2,230 in Punjab while the recovery is 95,314.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 5 in Gujranwala, 22 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 14 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 7 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 3 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,208,372 testsfor COVID-19 in the province.