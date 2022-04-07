UrduPoint.com

187 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

District administration Peshawar during a crackdown on profiteers has arrested 187 shopkeepers including butchers, fruit & vegetable sellers and others. 22 shops have also been sealed, said a press release issued here on Thursday

District administration Peshawar has launched a grand crackdown on profiteers including butchers and fruit & vegetable sellers in the district and made several arrests from different localities.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in various localities including interior city, Hayatabad, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Hashtnagri, Kohat Road, Warsak Road, Pishtakhara, Bara Road, Ring Road, Inqilab Road, Phandu Road and other localities and collectively arrested 187 shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for random visits to bazaars on daily basis to check the availability, quality and prices of the essential edibles and initiating of strict action against the violators of official price list.

